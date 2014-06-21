Hi! I'm artist & writer Kathy Cano-Murillo and I share Latino-inspired crafts, Phoenix life, recipes, pop culture, travel, entertainment, shopping, books, entrepreneurship & more! My goal is to spread positivity through creativity!
Follow me & let's connect!
Subscribe To Our Newsletter of Monthly Goodies
Join my monthly mailing list to receive exclusive Crafty Chica printables, articles, shop discounts - and updates about new Crafty Chica products and the 2018 Crafty Chica Cruise!
Thank you so much for subscribing, I promise you will love it! - Kathy :-)