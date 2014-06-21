Lost your password?
Hi! I'm artist & writer Kathy Cano-Murillo and I share Latino-inspired crafts, Phoenix life, recipes, pop culture, travel, entertainment, shopping, books, entrepreneurship & more! My goal is to spread positivity through creativity!
Follow me & let's connect!
more-posts

Latest Articles

THE PLACE FOR EVERYTHING CRAFTY CHICA!

more-posts

Make something cool!

Top tutorials!

Jumbo Tissue Paper Flowers

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Felt Marker Wood Bangle

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Peel & Stick Fabric Phone Cases!

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Tutorial: Melted Plastic Picture Shrines

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Things to Make With a Torch

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Floral Jean Shorts DIY

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Go sightseeing!

Live artfully!

When Nana makes you check yo’self

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Artful Sedona: 10 Things to Do

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Why you ALWAYS should have a pack of Tulip Soft Paints ready to go…

Kathy Cano-Murillo

More Than Sugar Skulls, Pamela Enriquez

Kathy Cano-Murillo
Bracelet designed by Corona Couture.

I Quit My Day Job + Tips!

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Losing weight, fresh ideas, evolving!

Kathy Cano-Murillo

Let's Eat!

Subscribe To Our Newsletter of Monthly Goodies

Join my monthly mailing list to receive exclusive Crafty Chica printables, articles, shop discounts - and updates about new Crafty Chica products and the 2018 Crafty Chica Cruise!

Thank you so much for subscribing, I promise you will love it! - Kathy :-)

Powered byRapidology